Sun Life Financial INC Purchases 23,621 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 59,052.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,621 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust makes up 1.1% of Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 39.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.83.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.78. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.