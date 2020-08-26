Sun Life Financial INC Purchases 540 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,003,000 after acquiring an additional 204,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,982. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of -111.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

