Sun Life Financial INC Purchases New Holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,233,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,776,146. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

