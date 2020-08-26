Sun Life Financial INC Purchases New Holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
CARR stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,233,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,776,146. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
About Carrier Global
There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.
