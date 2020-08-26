Sun Life Financial INC Sells 238 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sun Life Financial INC cut its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3,613.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

Shares of MAR traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.38. 2,137,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,063. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

