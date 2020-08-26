Sun Life Financial INC Takes $54,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,640,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,816,119. The firm has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.51. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

