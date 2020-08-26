T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 4.1% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $16,471,375 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $136.19. 642,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,020. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $142.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

