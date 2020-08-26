Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.45. 2,974,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

