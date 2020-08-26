Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bank of Marin’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $425.65. The company had a trading volume of 933,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.55. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $432.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.33.

In related news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.