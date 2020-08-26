Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,234,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Comcast worth $125,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,361,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,098,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $200.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

