Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,437 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $80,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 79,189 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 631,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.98. 3,648,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,340. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.