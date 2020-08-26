Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,499,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150,097 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of Uber Technologies worth $77,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $489,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,776 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105,591 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 560,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 283,914 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Eckert purchased 15,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. 20,572,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,129,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Wedbush cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

