Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,965,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,488 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $75,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

NYSE HIG traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,437. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

