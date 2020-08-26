Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $87.07 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 483,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,852 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Stryker were worth $87,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 136,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,528,000 after acquiring an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 20.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after buying an additional 1,069,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Stryker by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $436,199,000 after buying an additional 427,056 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 82.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after buying an additional 1,077,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,505 shares of company stock worth $8,260,939 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,811. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.