Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 32,461 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,710,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 32,461 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $204,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,968,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167,470 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,073,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,451,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

