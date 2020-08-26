Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 69,946 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,946 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $102,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI traded up $5.91 on Wednesday, hitting $364.41. The company had a trading volume of 668,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,227. The company has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $367.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.75.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

