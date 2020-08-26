TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.26. 8,699,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,792,310. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44, a PEG ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

