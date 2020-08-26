Traceability Chain Price Down 44.2% Over Last Week (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, BCEX and LBank. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded down 44.2% against the US dollar. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $792,896.17 and approximately $23.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00082851 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00277074 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039952 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001828 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006872 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

