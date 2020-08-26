Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Tritax EuroBox PLC (LON:EBOX) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.60 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.22). 269,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.20 ($1.22).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Tritax EuroBox floated on the London Stock Exchange in July 2018. We invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes, across Continental Europe. We focus on key logistics hubs, which are close to major population centres in Europe's most-established logistics markets and have good availability of labour.

