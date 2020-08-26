Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Tritax EuroBox PLC (LON:EBOX) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.60 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.22). 269,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.20 ($1.22).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile (LON:EBOX)

Tritax EuroBox floated on the London Stock Exchange in July 2018. We invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes, across Continental Europe. We focus on key logistics hubs, which are close to major population centres in Europe's most-established logistics markets and have good availability of labour.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit