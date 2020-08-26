Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.19% of Tyler Technologies worth $165,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 134.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,624,000 after buying an additional 35,648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.3% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,035. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.00 and a fifty-two week high of $382.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.39.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 12,361 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.59, for a total transaction of $4,642,667.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,411 shares in the company, valued at $78,652,677.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total value of $409,157.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,918,398.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,493 shares of company stock worth $26,930,483. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.92.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

