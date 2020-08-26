Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.13.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.32. 1,496,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,714. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $195.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.50. The company has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

