United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Holowesko Partners Ltd.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.0% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.90. 2,759,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,470. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

