UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,389,877,000 after acquiring an additional 246,766 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,218,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,937,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,646,000 after buying an additional 172,998 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.82. 3,176,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,919. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

