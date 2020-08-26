Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,347,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,301 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,134,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,862,000 after purchasing an additional 135,443 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,122,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,440,000 after purchasing an additional 330,804 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,090,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,322,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 697,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,398,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $107.68. 102,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,906. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $112.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.