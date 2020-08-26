Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.2% of Sun Life Financial INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $83.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,781. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94.

