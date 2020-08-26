Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Trimmed by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $22,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.34. 294,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,032. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

