Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,301,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,840,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,639. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

