Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ 8th Largest Position

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,728,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 61,533 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Visa worth $332,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 41,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $101,471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.8% in the second quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 201,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $163,957,000 after purchasing an additional 64,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 124.5% in the second quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,329 shares of company stock worth $6,127,891. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.26. 7,009,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,625,272. The firm has a market cap of $400.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

