Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by Bank of Marin

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Bank of Marin increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.8% of Bank of Marin’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.26. 7,009,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,625,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,329 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,891 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Comments


