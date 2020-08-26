Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 7.1% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 65.3% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 23.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Visa by 5.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,329 shares of company stock worth $6,127,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.26. 7,009,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,625,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.61 and its 200 day moving average is $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $400.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

