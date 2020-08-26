Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.3% of Sun Life Financial INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,122,228,000 after buying an additional 243,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,927,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,762,092,000 after buying an additional 320,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,009,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,625,272. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.40 and its 200 day moving average is $186.56. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,329 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.