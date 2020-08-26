Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.0% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $101,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,329 shares of company stock worth $6,127,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.07.

Shares of V traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.26. 7,009,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,625,272. The company has a market cap of $400.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.