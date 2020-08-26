VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (VWAGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.367 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

VWAGY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. 43,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,656. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Main First Bank assumed coverage on VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

