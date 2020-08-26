We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,898,000 after acquiring an additional 257,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $20.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,605.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,986. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,518.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,383.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,071.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,608.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

