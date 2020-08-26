We Are One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 78,816 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 97,799 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,858,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,755,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

