Webchain (WEB) Market Capitalization Tops $59,430.00

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Webchain has a total market capitalization of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. One Webchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, ChaoEX , EscoDEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00784578 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003412 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Webchain Profile

Webchain (WEB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . Webchain’s official website is webchain.network

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EscoDEX, ChaoEX , RaisEX, BiteBTC, Coinroom and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.