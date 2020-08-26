WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Down 4.8%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. 752,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 796,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of WidePoint in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 369,747 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $210,755.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WidePoint by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

