WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Down 4.8%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. 752,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 796,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of WidePoint in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 369,747 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $210,755.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WidePoint by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter.

About WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.