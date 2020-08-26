WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 28th

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. 5,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,620. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

