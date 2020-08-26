WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 28th

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by 50.1% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:DGRW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. 19,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,296. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58.

