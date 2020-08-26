WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 28th

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by 50.1% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:DGRW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. 19,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,296. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Dividend History for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit