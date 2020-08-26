Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,234,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 121,558 shares during the period. Workday accounts for approximately 1.1% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Workday were worth $231,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $320,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 35.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 293.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,853,000 after buying an additional 1,476,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 19.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,521,000 after buying an additional 1,062,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.07.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $19.59 on Wednesday, hitting $213.62. 6,143,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $214.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.64.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $1,955,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

