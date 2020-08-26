Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to Post $0.27 EPS

Analysts expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.24. American River Bankshares also posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 70.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,466 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American River Bankshares stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.79. American River Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

