Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the highest is $4.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $3.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $15.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $16.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.21 billion to $16.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $6,552,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 66,786 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CL traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $79.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.