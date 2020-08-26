Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to announce $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.80 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 18,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.98. 1,456,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,380. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77. State Street has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

