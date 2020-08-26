Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

ARI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE ARI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 930,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,277. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 48.51 and a quick ratio of 48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 7,062,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,611 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,405,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,330,000 after acquiring an additional 414,072 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.