Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,261 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.26% of Zoetis worth $165,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.76. 1,917,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,336. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $163.98. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, G.Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,422 shares of company stock worth $3,832,012 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

