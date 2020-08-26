ZPER (ZPR) Hits One Day Volume of $277.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 77.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. ZPER has a market capitalization of $628,951.51 and approximately $277.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZPER has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Allbit and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00083767 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00276950 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039994 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001819 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006828 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Liquid, HitBTC, Allbit, BitForex and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

