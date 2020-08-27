$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NMI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. NMI posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NMI will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 22.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NMI by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NMI by 206.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 37.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of NMI by 8.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.94. 419,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,464. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Earnings History and Estimates for NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

