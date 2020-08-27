$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Jabil reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 22,210.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $34.16. 558,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.34, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

