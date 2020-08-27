10,877 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,877 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Starbucks accounts for 0.3% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,094,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156,178. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.64. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

