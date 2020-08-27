1,316 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $10.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.22. The company had a trading volume of 30,173,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,926,492. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.74. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

