15,500 Shares in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Bought by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corelogic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corelogic in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corelogic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corelogic by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Corelogic in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLGX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.25. 928,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,319. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. Corelogic Inc has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

In related news, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $162,849.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,118 shares in the company, valued at $924,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLGX. Barclays lowered shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

